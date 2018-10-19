NPFL: Maikaba dumps Akwa, joins Plateau as Technical Adviser

Former Nigeria professional football league champions Plateau United have finally put an end to the next coach that would guide the team ahead of the 2018/19 Nigeria professional football league season.

The Jos based team unveiled former Akwa United manager Abdu Maikaba as the man who will lead them forward next season and he presented to the management of the team and the Media at the club office in Bukuru expressway Jos, Friday morning.

The unveiling of the former Wikki Tourists tactician end talks surrounding the position following the decision of the club to part ways with Kennedy Boboye earlier in October 2018 and the club had to work their way through different targets before finally arriving at their new appointment.

He is expected to steer the ship of the Jos based side in the 2018/19 season which begins in November.

