NPFL: Martins joins Rangers

Rangers International F.C have completed the signing of former Lobi Stars’ attacking sensation, Ossy Martins after his contractual and personal terms were agreed upon between the player, his intermediary and management of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Wednesday at the club’ corporate headquarters.

Martins recently parted ways with Lobi Stars and moved on to the ‘Flying Antelopes’, after ending his romance with the ‘Shoe Get Size’ side where he proved to be a thorn in the flesh of opposing defenders and is credited with 13 goals in 27 matches played for the Makurdi based side.