NPFL: Mayhem in Lagos, Ilorin *See match results 

The Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 26 witnessed unprecedented violence across various venues in the country as the league is gradually winding up.

In Lagos, a match official was attacked after MFM drew goalless with visiting Enugu Rangers.

The yet to be identified individual was seeing in a video trending on social media as he walked up to the official after the final whistle and landed a heavy blow on his face.

Details of the situation are not yet clear at the time of this report.

In Ilorin, Rivers United were held hostage after their encounter with Kwara United.

It was gathered that the league leaders, Rivers United who lost the match by 2-1 were prevented from leaving the Stadium after the match.

The team as at 8:00pm was still held up at the Stadium. The team media officer, Charles Mayuku confirmed to our correspondent last night.

“Earlier before kickoff, Kwara United management had refused Rivers United access to the stadium to train.

“The team was prevented access into the stadium before the match, forced to have warm up at car park, are being attacked after the match,” according to an eyewitness.

When contacted, the GM of Kwara United Socrates Titiloye alleged that Rivers United accused Kwara United of lacing some parts of the stadium with voodoo aka Black Magic.

This made them to train at the Car Park. He also claimed Rivers United crew beat up one of the supporters of the Afonja Warriors adding that he personally made sure the team was escorted out of the stadium after the match.

Recall that Kano Pillars were recently fined N9m, deducted 3 points and banished indefinitely to Abuja after bringing the game into disrepute behavior against Katsina United.

NPFL Results

Heartland 2-1 Abia Warriors

Katsina 1-0 Akwa United

Kwara United 2-1 Rivers United

Lobi Stars 2-1 Nasarawa

MFM 0-0 Rangers

Remo Stars 1-0 Wikki Tourists

Sunshine Stars 0-0 3SC

