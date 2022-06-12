NPFL: Mbaoma breaks Enyimba 9-year record with hat-trick

Victor Mbaoma has broken a nine year old unwanted record as he became the first Enyimba Football Club player to score hat-trick in a match for the Peoples’ Elephant in almost a decade.

Mbaoma found the back of the net thrice in the 3’,15’ and 54’ minutes as Enyimba thrashed Kwara United 3-0 in the Matchday 33 Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) fixture between the two teams at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba, Abia state earlier on Sunday morning.

The hat-trick Victor Mbaoma got in the match implies that he broke a nearly decade old barrier by becoming the first ‘Aba Warriors’ player to score a lead hat trick in nine years.

The last player to achieve the feat was Sibi Gwar against Kano Pillars during the 2013 NPFL season.

He is the top scorer in the league at the time of writing this report as his goals in the match increased season’s tally to 15goals and landed him top of the NPFL Highest Scorers chart.

NPFL Results:

Akwa United 1-0 Remo Stars

Gombe 2-2 Dakkada

Sunshine 2-1 Tornadoes

Rivers United 2-1 Abia Warriors

3SC 2-1 Plateau Utd

Lobi Stars 1-1 Heartland

Nasarawa 1 -0 Rangers

