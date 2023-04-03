NPFL: Nikyu quits Nasarawa United as club wallow in defeats

Technical Adviser of Nasarawa United FC, Bala Nikyu, has parted ways with the Club on mutual consent after three seasons at the helm of affairs as the Head Coach.

The former Super Falcons Coach’s exit from the Solid Miners followed the team’s extremely poor results in the ongoing 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League Season, particularly the 1-2 home loss to El-Kanemi Warriors FC of Maiduguri on match-day twelve on Saturday, 1st April, 2023, at the New Jos Stadium.

He thanked the Club and its wonderful supporters for the opportunity given to him to serve, describing Nasarawa United as a big and amazing club with so much to offer.

The Management of Nasarawa United headed by Chief Barr. Isaac Danladi, has welcomed the decision of Coach Bala Nikyu to throw in the towel, and wished him the best in his future endeavour.

Subsequently, the Management has confirmed that Head Coach, Abubakar Arikya, will become Acting Technical Adviser pending the appointment of a substantive Technical Adviser, with Samson Keshi Marwa, Balarabe Ibrahim and Ibrahim Yahaya Sabo working as his assistants.

Barr. Danladi told the Club’s Media: “This is not the best time for us as a Club in the league.

“We thank the Coach for his wisdom to step down from his role. Yes, the results are not what we ever envisaged, but we hope this is the best for both parties, going forward.

“We have but six league matches remaining and we have a herculean task on our hands to stabilize in the league.

“There is no better time to join forces than now. Everyone has to be at his best to ensure the highest possible result for our darling Club and our teaming supporters.”

