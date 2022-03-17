NPFL: No plan to hire any gaffer – 3SC

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan has categorically denied any plan to hire new gaffer as the Nigeria Professional Football League winds up this weekend across the country.

The Ibadan warlords in a statement made available to Blueprint Sports last night distance themselves from such report and described it as ‘fake news’

We will like to at this point, inform the public that there is no iota of truth in the report, published on Wednesday by an online media outfit.

The story had stated that a coach has agreed to join the Oluyole Warriors for the rest of the season, with an option of renewal.

We are using this medium to clear the air on the rumoured romance between us and the said coach, who was linked with a coaching job with our team, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC).

Never had any time did the management of 3SC had any discussion or made contact with any coach, on the possibility of being named the new coach of our team.

We as the management of the 3SC, enjoys a good working relationship with our present technical crew, headed by coach Edith Olumide Agoye, with no plan to bring in any new tactician.