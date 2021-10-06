NPFL: Plateau United presents official car to Coach Ilechukwu

Barely three weeks after his appointment as Technical Adviser of the club, the management of Plateau United Football Club of Jos has presented its Technical Adviser, Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu with a brand new Peugeot 406 wagon as his official car.

Plateau State Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Victor Lapang, presented the car keys to coach Ilechukwu at a brief ceremony held at the club house in Jos.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, Lapang urged the coach to work hard by winning laurels for the club which is one of the fast growing teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League with a large follwership across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

Lapang explained that the motive behind the presentation of the car is to aid him settle down quickly and do his job with ease and assured him of government support to enable him succeed.

On his part, General Manager of the club, Pius Henwan who handed over the car keys to the sports Commissioner for onward presentation to the Technical Adviser, said the essence of the gesture is to enable him settle down quickly in his new environment.

Henwan assured that management of the club under his leadership will continue to do its best to give the coach and technical crew all the needed support to enable them achieve the club objectives.

Plateau United had unveiled Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu as its new gaffer after penning down a two years contract to succeed Abdu Maikaba whose contract expired last season.

