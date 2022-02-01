NPFL: Rangers eye win over visiting Plateau United *See matchday 10 fixtures

Rangers International F.C will be looking to maintain the form that has seen it go seven matches undefeated while targeting a return to winning ways in the matchday 10 fixture of the 2021/2022 NPFL season as Plateau United visits the F.C Ifeanyiubah Stadium, Nnewi Wednesday.

Having dropped four of a possible six points from its last two fixtures against Remo Stars at home and Dakkada on the road, coach Abdul Maikaba will be leading a crack squad against his former employers with his sight fixed on annexing all three points at stake to enhance his team’s position on the log.

With sixteen points from a possible twenty-seven and occupying the third position on the log, the ‘Flying Antelopes’ would have to up their game in this fixture against a familiar foe, Plateau United that succeeded them as champions in the 2016/2017 season.

Ties between both sides have never seen any dull moment whether in Jos or Enugu as was the case last season when coach Maikaba was with the ‘Tin City Side’ as the first confrontation in Jos ended 2-1 in favor of the Jos side while the return leg ended 2-0 in favor of the Coal City side with Issif Traore and Ibrahim Olawoyin getting the goals.

In other NPFL encounter slated for today , defending champions Akwa United will welcome Kwara United to their fortress at Nest of Champions in Uyo. Akwa still basking in the euphoria of their away win over Niger Tornadoes will hope to keep winning momentum on the current league leaders.

Other NPFL Matchday 10 fixtures

Katsina United Vs Sunshine stars

Lobi Stars vs Niger Tornadoes

Gombe Vs MFM

Kano Pillars vs Remo Stars

Abia Warriors vs Wikki Tourists

Nasarawa vs Enyimba

3SC vs Heartland