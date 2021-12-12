NPFL: Rangers not under pressure – Mutawakilu

As the 2021/2022 NPFL season gets underway this weekend, Rangers International F.C’ Ghanaian shot-stopper, Saidu Mutawakilu, has assured the club’ numerous supporters that the team won’t play under any form of pressure even when some of their home fixtures will be played away from home.

The lanky Ghanaian youth international who kept five clean sheets in twelve matches started last season stated that with the caliber of players that joined the team for the new season coupled with the playing philosophy of coach Abdul Maikaba, Rangers will be a force to contend with.

The seven-time Nigeria league champions, Rangers, is billed to kick off the season with a road trip to the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina for a date against Katsina United with the 2-0 loss of last season at the same venue fresh in the memory of the ‘Flying Antelopes’.

