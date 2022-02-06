NPFL: Remo pip 3SC in Ikenne, Rivers United bag first defeat, Enyimba down Sunshine

New  entrant to the Nigeria Professional Football League, Remo Stars continued their sensation run in the top flight Sunday as they subdued 3SC  of  Ibadan in the  South  West derby decided at Ikenne, Ogun state.

Remo skipper Junior Nduka scored a sublime free kick to give the Gbenga Ogunbote tutored side the needed  victory.  The match  ended  1-0 in favour of the homers and catapult Remo  Stars to  the top of the log.with 23 points from 11 matches.

Rivers United dropped to second position after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Plateau United in Jos. 

Jesse Akila netted the decisive goal in the 33rd minute. It was Rivers United’s first defeat of the season.

In Ijebu Ode, Enyimba recorded their first away win of the campaign overcoming their hosts Sunshine Stars 1-0.

Victor Mbaoma scored the winning goal for the Peoples Elephant two minutes after the break.

Holders Akwa United were held to 0-0 draw by MFM, while the game between Wikki Tourists and Rangers also ended goalless.

Samad Kadiri scored the winner 19 minutes from time as Kwara United pip Lobi Stars 1-0 in Ilorin.

In Abuja, Niger Tornadoes edged out Katsina United 2-1.

NPFL  Matchday  11  Results

Kwara 1- 0  Lobi Stars 

MFM 0-0 Akwa  United

Niger Tornadoes  2-1  Katsina United 

Plateau United 1-0   Rivers Utd

Remo Stars  1-0 3SC

Sunshine 0-1 Enyimba

Wikki  Tourists 1-0  Rangers