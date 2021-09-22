NPFL: Remo Stars appoint Ogunbote as new gaffer

Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL side, Remo Stars Sports Club have announced one of the veterans in Nigerian football coaching system, Gbenga Ogunbote as the new Head Coach of the club.

Ogunbote fondly known as ‘The Oracle’ signed a year deal with the club to take over from former coach, Daniel Ogunmodede who led the team back into the NPFL.

The Oracle who has been into coaching for decades has formerly tutored fellow southwest clubs like Gateway United, 3SC and Sunshine Stars of Akure.

He was also in charge of former League Champions, Rangers International when the Flying Antelopes came from three goals down to beat Kano Pillars to the AITEO Cup crown in 2018.

Speaking after his unveiling, Ogunbote said he is proud and happy to have joined Remo Stars FC, and currently hoping to take the club to higher levels.

“I am very proud and happy to have joined Remo Stars, I hope to help the team to the level at which the club wants to ascertain.”

“We have an ambition this season, before now the club has decided to maintain their stay in the NPFL which is my desire too but I will be so grateful if we go on to win the league or probably get a slot in any of the CAF competitions.”

Related

No tags for this post.