NPFL: Remo Stars hold seminar on sports psychology

Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC) today held a seminar on the importance of Sports Psychology for the players as they prepare for the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The meeting held at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State had in attendance players and officials of the club as as they were taken through the course by seasoned psychologist, Coach Kehinde Adeyemi who is a Football Psychologist and Director of Sports at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.

Coach Adeyemi disclosed that the seminar was focused on how different aspects of competition affect a player or team’s overall mental health, while the well-being of the athlete is also the ultimate aim.

He also notified that Sports Psychology promotes mental toughness to optimize athletes’ achievement in every of their day to day sporting activities.

