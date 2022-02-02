NPFL: Remo Stars maintain unbeaten run against goal-shy Pillars

Newly promoted Remo Stars FC held former champions Kano Pillars FC to a barren draw in the matchday 10 of the 2021/2022 NPFL season at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

The midweek encounter saw Pillars all fired up to win the three points at stake, but they were denied the chance to dent the unbeaten run of the visitors, as they wasted many chances despite dominating the game from begining to the end.

Though the Soname Boys flew to Kaduna for the match and should have been fresh, but they were subdued by the Sai Masu Gida players who traveled over three hours from Kano to their adopted Kaduna home. Pillars saw chances go begging both in the first and second halves and would have seen this as an opportunity lost and two lost points rather than a point gained.

Ifeanyi Ezekiel blasted the ball over the bar in the fourth minute after Rabiu Ali’s freekick was flicked to him. Andy Okpe almost put the visitors up when Joshua Enaholo dropped the ball for him, but the keeper made amends saving the rebound from the gangling striker. David Ebuka failed to connect Mustapha Jibrin’s cross in the 27th minute.

Midway through the second half, Remo Stars’ keeper, Bankole Kayode, was forced to make a save as he parried substitute Mark Daniel’s goal bound header out. Yusuf Maigoro’s pullout in the dying minutes of the game was cleared off the line as Remo Stars ground out a draw

Speaking after the match, Remo Stars technical adviser, Gbenga Ogubote, expressed delight for the point won, noting that it would have been disastrous should his team lose the match after losing two home points against Rivers United last weekend.

Kano Pillars technical adviser, Salisu Yusuf, rued the points lost.

“It was a tough game both teams put in lots of efforts. Our players did well, created chances but we were unlucky not to score from the chances. We feel bad but we will go back to work on the attack,” he said.