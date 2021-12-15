NPFL: Remo Stars unveils Ojo, Okorom, 11 others

Remo Stars Football Club have signed and unveiled 13 new players ahead of the new 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season which is scheduled to commence on Friday, 17th December 2021.

The Sky Blue Stars secured the services of these players from different professional clubs within and outside the shores of the country.

The players include the duo of Dayo Ojo, Stanley Okorom who joined from Enyimba, Emmanuel Daniel joined from Lobi Stars, Kamal Sikiru (Kwara United), Adebayo Abayomi (Shooting Stars), Ojukwu David (Sunshine Stars) and Akande Temitope (Wikki Tourist).

Others are Ojo Tolulope from Bendel Insurance, Noah Olawale teamed up with Remo from Fugra United in Malta, Oyedele Abdullahi from FC Slutsk, Belarus, Andy Okpe (Inter Allies, Ghana), Edugbeke Andrew (Divine Ambassador) and Haruna Hadi (FC One Rocket).

The trio of Oyedele Olamilekan, Oshidero Sodiq and Olisa Emmanuel were drafted from the youth arm of the club.

Remo Stars will commence the new NPFL season with a clash against Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry Football Club (MFM FC) on Friday, 17th December 2021 at the Mobalaji Johnson Arena, formerly known as Onikan Stadium.

