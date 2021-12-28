NPFL: Remo Stars welcome Nasarawa United to Ikenne

Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC) will welcome Nasarawa United to the Remo Stars Stadium in Matchday 3 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday.

Remo Stars will hope to continue their unbeaten record in the apex league after previously defeating MFM FC 0-2 in Lagos and the Heartland 3-0 last Sunday just as maintaining their unbeaten home record since moving to the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State.

Andy Okpe scored a brace in the opening five minutes of the game before Samuel Anakwe put the icing on the cake for the Sky Blue Stars to give them a deserved victory.

The Sky Blue Stars are currently top of the NPFL table with 6 points from 2 games with 5 goals alongside Enyimba FC of Aba.

Meanwhile, visitors Nasarawa United are twelve on the table with 2 points after sharing the spoils with Heartland and Gombe United FC in Matchday one and two respectively.

The Solid Miners will hope to get a positive result against the Sky Blue Stars in Ikenne-Remo and they will be looking at Abubakar Abdullahi and Ajibola Otegbeye who have gotten four goals for them this season to come to the party.

The Sky Blue Stars on the other hand will continue to have faith in Andy Okpe who already scored three goals to his name alongside Akanni Qudus, Samuel Anakwe and Abdullahi Oyedele upfront to get the job done for the host.

This encounter will be their third in the NPFL after they previously met twice in 2017 when Eric Dufegha helped the Sky Blue Stars defeat them 1-0 at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu and the reverse fixture saw the Solid Miners beat the Remo Stars 3-1 at the Lafia Township Stadium with Awoyemi Abdulrasheed getting the only goal for Remo Stars.

The Coach Gbenga Ogunbote led side will also push to maintain their clean sheet in the ongoing NPFL, the only club to still have that record this season.

A win for Remo Stars FC will see them maintain the top position on the NPFL table while a win for the visitors will see them climb up the ladder.

In other Matchday 3 matches, it will be fight for all as Enyimba trade tackles with Rivers United in Aba. In Uyo, NPFL champions Akwa United will entertain Gombe United while Lobi Stars will seek pound of flesh from 3SC .

Others matches include, Katsina vs Kano Pillars, MFM vs Plateau United. See the full fixtures below.

NPFL Day 3 Fixtures:

Akwa United Vs Gombe United

Lobi Stars Vs 3SC

Katsina Utd Vs Kano Pillars

Enyimba Vs Rivers Utd

Sunshine Stars Vs Rangers

Niger Tornadoes Vs Abia Warriors

Kwara United Vs Wikki Tourists

MFM Vs Plateau Utd

Heartland Vs Dakkada

Remo Stars Vs Nasarawa Utd

