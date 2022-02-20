NPFL: Rivers United beat Rangers, reclaim top spot

February 20, 2022 Editorial IV Sports 0

NPFL u15
NPFL u15

Rivers United continue their impressive runs in the  Nigeria Professional  Football League Match day  14  when the Coach  Stanley Eguma  tutored side  defeated visiting Rangers International  of  Enugu

The  result  catapult the Port  Harcourt side  to the  top spot in the NPFL after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Rangers in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Former Kano Pillars forward Nyima Nwagua netted the winner a minute after the hour mark

The Eguma side  is  not topping  the log with  29 points from  14  matches.

In Uyo,  league champions, Akwa United  pip Dakkada 3-2 at the Nest of  Champions.

Femi Ajayi gave Dakkada the lead In the 17th minute, while Samuel Amadi equalized for Akwa on the half hour mark.

Akwa took the lead for the first time in the game courtesy of Wisdom Fernando’s fine finish in the 51st minute, with Ezekiel Bassey adding the third 15 minutes from time.

Rivio Ayemwenre reduced the deficit in the 79th minute.

In Akure, Abdul Taofeek’s second minute strike gave Sunshine Stars maximum points against Kwara United.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, 3SC were held to a 0-0 draw by Wikki Tourists.

NPFL Matchday  14 Results:

Akwa United  3-2 Dakkada 

Rivers  United 1-0 Rangers

3SC  0-0 Wikki Tourists

Sunshine 1-0  Kwara United 