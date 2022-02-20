NPFL: Rivers United beat Rangers, reclaim top spot

Rivers United continue their impressive runs in the Nigeria Professional Football League Match day 14 when the Coach Stanley Eguma tutored side defeated visiting Rangers International of Enugu

The result catapult the Port Harcourt side to the top spot in the NPFL after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Rangers in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Former Kano Pillars forward Nyima Nwagua netted the winner a minute after the hour mark

The Eguma side is not topping the log with 29 points from 14 matches.

In Uyo, league champions, Akwa United pip Dakkada 3-2 at the Nest of Champions.

Femi Ajayi gave Dakkada the lead In the 17th minute, while Samuel Amadi equalized for Akwa on the half hour mark.

Akwa took the lead for the first time in the game courtesy of Wisdom Fernando’s fine finish in the 51st minute, with Ezekiel Bassey adding the third 15 minutes from time.

Rivio Ayemwenre reduced the deficit in the 79th minute.

In Akure, Abdul Taofeek’s second minute strike gave Sunshine Stars maximum points against Kwara United.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, 3SC were held to a 0-0 draw by Wikki Tourists.

NPFL Matchday 14 Results:

Akwa United 3-2 Dakkada

Rivers United 1-0 Rangers

3SC 0-0 Wikki Tourists

Sunshine 1-0 Kwara United