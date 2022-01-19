NPFL: Rivers United down MFM 3-1 in Lagos, top League table

Rivers United have gone top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), after defeating MFM 3-1 inside Teslim Balogun Stadium on Wednesday.

The Port-Harcourt-based club took advantage of the fact that former leaders Remo Stars will not play until Thursday against visiting Abia Warriors.

Victory against MFM means Rivers United are on 15 points, just one point above Remo.

Akuneto Chijioke opened scoring in the 35th minute before Ishaq Rafiu doubled River United’s lead on 45 minutes.

And with five minutes left in the game, Uche Onwuansanya made it 3-0 before Tosin Olubolola got a consolation goal for MFM in 86 minutes.

While Rivers United are unbeaten in their last five games (three wins and two draws), it is now back-to-back defeats for MFM who are bottom on the log.

In Minna, Niger Tornadoes recorded a 2-0 win against Shooting Stars of Ibadan to inflict more misery on the newly promoted club.

The Oluyole Warriors are winless in their last three NPFL fixtures, losing two and drawing one.

The defeat leaves them in 19th position in the 20-team league standing after seven games played so far.

Goals from Martins Ursule in the 30th minute and Munir Idris helped Tornadoes end their winless run.

Going into Wednesday’s game, Tornadoes had lost three and drawn two of their last five games.

And in other results, Sunshine Stars beat visiting Gombe 2-0, Plateau United edged Nasarawa United 3-2, Lobi Stars held Katsina to a goalless draw away and Wikki Tourist pipped Dakkada 1-0 away.

On Thursday, Remo will have the chance to go back to the top if they beat Abia Warriors and Kwara United will host Kano Pillars.