NPFL: Rivers United, Enyimba gets CAF ticket, Jigawa, Wolves relegated

On the final day of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Rivers United Thursday finished as runners-up to Akwa United and will play in next year’s CAF Champions League, while Enyimba rallied to third place, which allows them to feature in the CAF Confederation Cup on a most dramatic final day of the league.

Rivers United lost 1-0 at relegation-threatened Sunshine Stars, but won in the boardroom after the NFF disciplinary committee awarded them a disputed match against Jigawa Stars, who fielded an ineligible player.

Rivers United thus finished on 66 points from 38 matches.

Enyimba showed their class by finishing in the Top three also with 66 points, but inferior goals difference courtesy of a 3-1 win at Dakkada.

Super Eagles winger Anayo Iwuala put ‘The People’s Elephant’ in front after 11 minutes, before Samad Kadiri doubled the lead on 25 minutes.

The home team pulled a goal back four minutes later.

Iwuala got his brace for Enyimba in the 78th minute.

Initial front runners Nasarawa United and Kano Pillars both dropped out of contention for international football next year after they lost on the road.

Nasarawa United fell 3-1 at Abia Warriors, while Kano Pillars were beaten 1-0 by hosts Heartland.

Meanwhile, Jigawa Golden Stars and Warri Wolves have joined Adamawa United and FC Ifeanyiubah in the NNL next season after they were relegated on the final day of action in the NPFL.

Jigawa fell 2-0 at MFM FC and their problems were compounded when the NFF disciplinary committee awarded a disputed game to Rivers United.

They thus finished 18th on the table with 40 points.

Warri Wolves were also demoted after they placed 17th on the table with 41 points following a 1-0 loss at already relegated FC Ifeanyiubah.

Ifeanyiubah placed 19th with 39 points.

Adamawa United cemented their place at the bottom of the 20-team standings when they lost 2-0 at Wikki Tourists.

They recorded 25 points.

NPFL MATCHDAY 38 Results

Lobi Stars 2 Akwa United 1

Sunshine 1 Rivers United 0

MFM 2 Jigawa GS 0

Abia Warriors 2 Nasarawa 0

Dakkada 1 Enyimba 3

Kwara United 3 Katsina 0

Rangers 1 Plateau Utd 0

Heartland 1 Kano Pillars 0

Wikki Tourists 2 Adamawa Utd 0

IFUB 1 Warri Wolves 0