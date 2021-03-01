NPFL: Rivers United suspends 2 players over unethical conduct

The management of Rivers United FC has handed goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokai and defender Ifeanyi Anaemena an indefinite suspension for unethical and unprofessional sportsman conduct in the match the team played on Sunday at Uyo against Akwa United

Rivers United lost the match 3-0.

In a press release signed by General Manager, Okey Kpalugwu the club claimed the indefinite suspension takes immediate effect pending the outcome of an investigation on the matter.

NPFL Matchday 13 Results:

MFM 1-0 Nasarawa

