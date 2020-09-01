NPFL: Sunshine Stars, Coach Dogo part ways

Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure, Coach Kabiru Suleiman Dogo, has decided to part Owena stars in a mutual and friendly agreement.

Coach Dogo, who has been with Sunshine Stars of Akure for almost three seasons, has decided to move on and give way for other coaches who are interested in the Job.

He says, “my contract with Sunshine Stars of Akure expired last season 2019/2020 and am ready to work elsewhere in other to gain more experience and get exposure as a continental coach in the country”

“It’s been a wonderful experience working with Sunshine Stars, they are superb and wonderful people, I really appreciate the support given to me while working with them as a coach/Technical adviser.

I thank everyone who has contributed in one way or the other to the success of the team”

I, therefore, promise to continue to render any future assistance to the team at any time if called upon for advise or professional attentions”

“We were able to conclude and reached a mutually beneficial agreement this afternoon after a brief meeting with the management and director of the team.”