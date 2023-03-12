NPFL: Tornadoes get Niger governor’s N1m largesse

It was ecstasy in the camp of Niger Tornadoes after the club Chairman Honourable Adamu Aliyu who doubles as the Principal Private Secretary to Nigeria State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, redeemed the One Million naira pledge made by His Excellency to the team for beating Dakkada.

Recall, the Ikon Allah Boys eased past stubborn Dakkada via a David Okoromi strike in a Matchday 9 fixture of the Nigeria Premier Football League played at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.

After three consecutive draws in their adopted home ground, the needed 3 points spurred Tornadoes on, as they finished the first half of the season 5th on the Group B log with 12 points, and kept their hunt for a Super 6 play-off ticket alive.

Coach Bala Abubakar who shared the news with the media, thanked Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for his kind gesture and commitment towards the club.

“I feel we should show appreciation to our Governor for doing well this time as regards motivation, which has been lacking for a long time.

“For us, this is the tonic needed to galvanise the team going forward as it has been a tough first stanza, as its never easy playing home matches away from home.

“Despite the hurdles, we are still on track to finish the season on a high. Not forgetting our amiable Chairman, Honourable Aliyu, credit to him for his hard work and support towards the team.”

