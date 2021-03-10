NPFL: Ugwuanyi approves, releases fund for Rangers bonuses

Enugu state executive governor, H.E, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has approved and released funds required by the management of Rangers International F.C to settle all match bonuses due to players and officials as a motivation for the good run enjoyed by the club in the ongoing NPFL 2021 season.

Confirming this cheering development to Rangers Media, the General Manager/CEO of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Prince Davidson Owumi said that it was the governor’ show of strong support and motivation to the team as they push to reclaim the trophy it won in 2016 after thirty-two years wait.

“Our sports loving governor, Ugwuanyi has never hidden his passion for our club, Rangers .His approval and release of funds to clear players, coaches and other officials’ bonuses has gone further to prove this well-known fact even when we are aware that the Covid-19 pandemic is causing incalculable pressure on the state economy. It is also to motivate the team towards emerging champions at the end of the season,” stated the vastly experienced administrator.

Rangers is currently on the second position in the twenty team log with 24 points from fourteen round of matches played scoring 15 goals and conceding 9 goals.

Recall that under the able watch and support of the governor, Rangers won the NPFL league shield in 2016 and the Aiteo Cup in 2018.

Rangers will this weekend, (March 14, 2021) host Adamawa United in a match day 15 NPFL 2021 fixture inside ‘The Cathedral’, Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu.

Share this: Print

No tags for this post.