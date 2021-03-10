NPFL: Ugwuanyi approves, releases fund for Rangers bonuses

Ugwuanyi

Enugu state executive , H.E, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has approved and released required by the of Rangers International F.C to settle all match bonuses due to players and officials as a motivation for the good run enjoyed by the club in the ongoing NPFL .

Confirming this cheering development to Rangers Media, the General Manager/CEO of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Prince Davidson Owumi said that it was the ’ show of strong and motivation to the team as they push to reclaim the trophy it won in 2016 after thirty-two years wait.

“Our sports loving , Ugwuanyi has never hidden his passion for our club, Rangers .His approval and release of to clear players, coaches and other officials’ bonuses has gone further to prove this well-known fact even when we are aware that the Covid-19 pandemic is causing incalculable pressure on the state . It is also to motivate the team towards emerging champions at the end of the ,” stated the vastly experienced administrator.

Rangers is currently on the second position in the twenty team log with 24 points from fourteen round of matches played scoring 15 goals and conceding 9 goals.

Recall that under the able watch and of the , Rangers won the NPFL league shield in 2016 and the Aiteo Cup in .

Rangers will this weekend, (March 14, ) host Adamawa United in a match day 15 NPFL fixture inside ‘The Cathedral’, Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu.

