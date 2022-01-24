NPFL: We played badly against Enyimba – Lobi Coach











Lobi Stars FC coach Eddy Dombraye had said the Sunday NPFL match day 8 against Enyimba FC is the worst match the team has ever played since the beginning of the season.



He said the situation was what had kept him on toes to encourage the Makurdi boys which led to the 1-0 against the Aba boys.



Speaking after the post match interview he said

that the defeat against Enyimba had given them confidence that they would be on top of the log after the end of the season.



Dombraye noted that Lobi Stars had always been a big team and it would maintain its status.



Also the coach of Enyimba FC, Finidi George, expressed happiness that his players made good efforts despite their defeat.



George said that they had learnt a lot from the game, promising that they would go back to the drawing board in order to improve on their performances.



Lobi’s Chukwuka Onuwa scored the lone goal in the 80th minute of the game.