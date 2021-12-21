NPFL : We won’t accept double standard – Sunshine Stars

The leadership of Sunshine Stars have vowed to resist any attempt to pervert justice by the League Management Company (LMC) over their botched NPFL match day one game with Wikki Tourists.

The Director General of Sunshine Stars, Hon. Akin Akinbobola while fielding questions from journalists on Tuesday over the fallout maintained the conduct of the Owena Whales did not violate the framework and rules of the league.

_”We are aware they are flying the kite of replay and punishment for both teams even though Sunshine Stars have done nothing wrong. The game was slated for Sunday as in other centres and there was no talk of postponement even at the pre match meeting._

_”Like we did, the match officials all came out for the match at the fixed time only to find out Wikki were not on ground. They serving ban should not affect us and the rest of the league, we have dealt with same situation in the past._

_”Sunshine didn’t travel to Ijebu Ode aiming for walk over or boardroom points, we wanted to play and earn our victory on the field. In truth we were open to all options when it became clear they will not be turning up for the game. But without reaching agreement, are we to turn beggars in Ijebu Ode to extend our stay?.

