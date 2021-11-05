NPFL: We won’t compromise our standards – LMC

Organisers of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), the League Management Company (LMC) have said that they have a standard which they will never compromise when it comes to stadium facilities where teams play their matches.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of LMC, Alhaji Salihu Abubakar, stated this when he led a team of inspectors from LMC to inspect the home ground of Niger Tornadoes Fc, the late Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna, Thursday.

He disclosed that the NPFL was a partnership between LMC and the clubs and as such they love to see teams play in their original home ground, but added that LMC does not and will never compromise its standard.

“I want to tell you that we are partners, it is a partnership between us and the clubs in a friendly manner. We love to see teams play in their home grounds. But we have a standard to be met and we will never compromise that standard,” said the LMC Chief Operating Officer.

He disclosed that they have noted down some observations and will communicate the state on what to do to enable the state darling team, Niger Tornadoes, to play at home.

The LMC Chief Operating Officer also used the opportunity to congratulate Nigerlites for the return of Niger Tornadoes to the elite league, saying, “that was where the team truly belongs.”

While going round the various components of the stadium facility, the inspection team advised that the drainages be distilled and cleared for free flaw of water, and that when grasses were cut, they should be wrecked away from the surface so that it will not decay on the playing tuff.

The team also advised that it will be better if the borehole in the stadium was reactivated and water sprinklers be installed for easier access to water supply and watering of the playing tuff in the stadium.

In the dressing room, the team rejected outrightly the lockers and advised that a more secured wardrobe and lockers for each player be provided, and equally said more improved showers be provided to accommodate at least six players at a time in the dressing rooms.

The also advised that the reserve referees’ stand and the reserve players’ bench be improved upon to provide better shade and cover.

Niger Tornadoes returned to the NPFL after winning the Nigeria National League (NNL) for 2020/2021 season and since then, there have been mixed reactions on where Tornadoes will play its home matches.