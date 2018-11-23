NPFL: Wikki, Katsina, Lobi beef up as Gata, Effiong return home

Wikki Tourist have signed Ayo Asekunnowo and Adeshina Gata from Akwa United as well as Ahmed Jimoh( Kwara United ), Franklin Ebuka ( Akwa starlets ) and nine others to beef up their squad ahead of the 2018-19 season.

The Giant Elephants missed relegation by the whiskers after it was decided that no team would be relegated last season abruptly in the aftermath of thecrisis that bedeviled the leadership of the Nigeria Football federation after the 2018 World Cup.

The team head Coach, Aliyu Zubairu , disclosed that he has decided to add quality players to the team with the fact that they lost two of their quality players Oche me Edoh and Shammah Tanze to rival clubs.

He said that he still noticed that they are still short of quality goal-scorer and that they must look for proven strikers before the start of the league.

The former Akwa United coach confirmed that he had invited four strikers to join them during the ALLAN Cup competition in Kano and that some of them will be signed if they are able to impress during the competition.

“We have brought in players that we know can help our cause and make us have an improved season than we had last season and they have come baseman what we have seen of them during training session and in the league last season,”

Zubairu further stated that they have ended their tour of Gombe state and have left the place for Kano ahead of the AHLAN preseason tournament that is expected to kick off today at the Sani Abacha Stadium Kano.

The coach said that his players have made tremendous progress.

Also, Abia Warriors utility player Ndifreke Effiong is the latest ‘son of the soil’ to head back to hometown club Akwa United.

Abia Warriors confirmed the release of 2016 Olympics bronze medalist Effiong to Akwa United on a season-long loan.

In a statement, Abia Warriors disclosed Ndifreke, who has been with the Warriors for the past five seasons, is joining his hometown club on his request.

Already Mfon Udoh has rejoined the Uyo club from Enyimba, while Ezekiel Bassey and Emmanuel Etim rejoined their hometown club last season.

Similarly, Katsina United have completed the signing of former Abia Warriors winger Sheriff Bashir ahead of the new season

The Oyo State-born winger signed the dotted lines for Katsina United Thursday after he agreed on personal teams and passed a medical.

The contract will run until 2021 after he signed for three-year.

In a related development, Dare Ojo has said he hopes to help Lobi Stars shine in the 2019 CAF Champions League after he completed his transfer from Enyimba.

Dare Ojo said, “I decided to join Lobi Stars to play on the continent and new challenge in my career.

“I also left Kwara United for Enyimba and now I am starting a new life with ‘The Pride of Benue’.”

Lobi Stars will play next week away to UMS de Loum of Cameroon in a preliminary round of the Champions League.

Combative defensive midfielder Ojo played for three seasons with Enyimba during which he featured in both the Champions League and Confederation Cup.