NPFL : Wikki Tourists hail Enyimba over hospitality

The management of Wikki Tourists has expressed its gratitude to the Enyimba International  and members of the Supporters Club for the warm reception and the spirit of sportsmanship displayed at the Enyimba International Stadium Aba, during our match day 20 on Sunday.

Particular mention must be made of the Enyimba chairman Chief Felix Anyasi who was visibly seen at the stadium and ensured that the match went on peacefully.

The security was marvellous before during and after the match and the Enyimba fans were orderly.

We  commend  your effort and the friendliness you exhibited, which  truly showed the stuff you are  made of, may God continue to guide you a right.