NPFL: Wikki Tourists sign 8 new players ahead of 2020/21 season



Bauchi state-based club side, Wikki Tourists have acquired the signing of 8 new players from local rivals ahead of the new season.

According to reports, the Kaura boys have secured the signatures of Gambo Mohammed, Kamal Sikiru, Abubakar Lawal, Bilal Yakubu, Abubakar Mohammed, and Tasiu Lawal.



Today, the Elephants added Lobi Stars defender, Kelechi Ogoh to the fold after he put pen to paper.

Earlier, the team were given two new buses by the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed ahead of next season.



With all of the new additions, the Usman Ab’dallah led team will be hoping to challenge for the NPFL title when the league starts in September or October.