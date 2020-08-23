NPHCDA boosts mass immunisation with 456 motorcycles, computers

The move by the Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to ensure that immunisation is taken to every nook and carnies of Nigeria got a big boost weekend when it unveiled 456 motorcycles and laptops for its Routine Immunisation Officers (RIO).

The unveiling which took place at the NPHCDA National Strategic Coldstore, Bill Clinton Way, Airport Road, Abuja, was witnessed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Chairman, Governing Board, NPHCDA, Alhaji Salihu Attahiru Aliero Dallatu Gwandu, ED/CEO, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Nigeria, Fiona Braka, among many other important personalities.

Ahaji Gwandu said the items were funded from the 3rd Additional Financing of the World Bank Polio Eradication Support Project.

He stated further that: “As part of the efforts to improve the Routine Immunisation indicators in all the states in Nigeria, the NPHCDA, working alongside the development partners declared a state of emergency on Routine Immunisation and set up National Emergency Routine Immunisation Coordination Center (NERICC) at the national level and equivalent structures at the state levels in the 18 worst performing states.”

Alhaji Gwandu said the plan was for the emergency centers in states to be supported with one vehicle as well as provision of motorcycles and laptop computers for each of the RIOs at the local government levels while each local government in the target states are to have two RIOs for whom the logistic support are meant.

He said: “The importance of immunisation in the primary health care services package cannot be overemphasised. Thus, the recent improvement in the routine immunisation coverage is a noble attempt in ensuring that access to quality vaccines is guaranteed to all Nigerians.”

Dr. Faisal elaborated on the need for the motorcycles and laptops for the frontline workers saying it was necessary to ensure that no child in Nigeria is left behind in the immunisation drive so they can grow to become productive adults.

The ED/CEO of NPHCDA said the ROIs can now go to places hitherto inaccessible in the local areas and immunize children and ensure there is accurate data.

Dr. Faisal expressed optimism that as the agency succeeded in eradicating polio; it will work with other partners to ensure that it fattens the curve of COVID-19.

The minister of health, Dr. Ehanire, said strengthening routine immunisation as a major pillar of the primary health care system and achieving the goal of universal health coverage in Nigeria is imperative.

The minister also called on NPHCDA to play important role in the national response to the community transmission phase of COVID-19 pandemic noting that the agency has conducted training of over 200.000 health workers to enable them make their work environment safe.