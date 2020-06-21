NPHCDA celebrates Nigeria’s polio free status

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPACDA), weekend celebrated the declaration of Nigeria as a polio free nation by the African Regional Commission for Certification of Polio Eradication (ARCC).

A statement by Head, Public Relations Unit of NPACDA, Mr. Mohammad Ohitoto, Saturday said the chairman of ARCC, Professor Rose Leke at a meeting with the Nigerian team led by the ED/CEO of the NPACDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, made the declaration saying Nigeria’s performance in polio eradication has been impressive in recent years.

The ARCC, which is an organ of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said it assessed the documentation of the progress made so far as submitted by NPHCDA and found that it tallies with the reality on ground.

Mr. Ohitoto quoted Professor Leke as saying: “We went with you and saw the happenings in the fields all these years. The ARCC has listened to your documentation, presentation and exhaustive responses to all those questions and we really want to congratulate and tell you that the documentation was accepted.”

A visibly elated Dr. Shuaib said it was an amazing moment in history to have had the polio eradication documentation accepted by the ARCC. He said the acceptance paves the way for the country’s polio free status to be officially declared next month at a meeting of Ministers of Health in Africa.

Mr. Ohitoto said Dr. Shuaib commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support and foresight saying, “the leadership provided by Mr. President is mainly responsible for the rare achievement.”

Ohitoto stated further that: “He (Dr. Shauib) commended traditional and religious leaders , partners , past presidents, ministers , ED/CEOs of NPHCDA/NPI, leaders in the public health space, the media, polio victims, parents and others for being the constant driving force and motivation behind the efforts of the frontline workers.”

Dr. Shuaib told newsmen Friday that formal certificate to that effect would soon be awarded to President Buhari, adding that the energy that health authorities and Nigerians devoted to fight and defeat Ebola and polio would now be channeled to fight coronavirus.

He said: “What we used to eradicate Ebola was used to fight polio and the next is coronavirus.”

Dr. Faisal warned that being declared polio free does not mean that the work of the health authority is over saying there are some countries still battling polio and they may import it to Nigeria if care is not taken.

He stated that Nigeria will continue to carry out campaigns in security risk states and others on the need for vaccination against polio.

He said: “The vaccination is to protect all Nigerians. The federal government has committed enough resources to buy vaccines and ensure they are taken to the most remote areas.

“That does not mean that we don’t need support from partners, but the federal government has taken responsibility to ensure there is no resurgence of polio in the country.”