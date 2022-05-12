NPHCDA chief wins National Productivity Order of Merit Award 

The Executive Director / Chief Executive of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuib was one of the 47 eminent Nigerians honoured by the federal government with 2020 National Productivity Order of Merit Award on Thursday.

Virtually all members of staff of NPHCDA in all health care centers in Abuja and adjoining towns gathered at the headquarters of the agency in Garki, Abuja, to celebrate the award with their chief.

The ceremony to mark the 19th National Productivity Day and the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award to 48 eminent Nigerians and organisations in both the public and private sectors was held at the State House, Abuja, Thursday morning.

Members of staff of the agency rolled out the red carpet to welcome Dr Shuaib from the venue of the award ceremony presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House. By mid-day, members of staff of the agency were in special white T-shirt and cap, singing and clapping as they lined the route from the gate to the conference room. An appreciative Dr Shuaib waved and smiled heartily as he walked through the aisle created by the jubilating members of staff.

Dr. Shuaib later told reporters that the agency is still encouraging Nigerians to be vaccinated.

He said about 230,000 are daily turning out nationwide to be vaccinated.

Giving reasons why the mass vaccination centers has reduced, Shuaib said when the agency feels that many in some areas were vaccinated, there will be no need to keep the vaccination center open and they are usually moved to other areas where they are needed.

