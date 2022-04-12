NPHCDA urges pregnant, lactating mothers to take COVID-19 vaccine

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, has urged pregnant women and lactating mothers to take advantage of their regular visits to the hospitals to take COVID-19 vaccine.

Saying they have been declared eligible to do so, Shuiab added that the donation would boost mass vaccination and also aid COVID-19 response in Nigeria.

Speaking during the donation of COVID-19 vaccines by the Italian government to combat the pandemic, he said as at April 11, 13,588,718 persons, representing approximately 12.2 per cent of Nigeria’s population had been fully vaccinated, while 23,012,700 had received their first dose which represents 18 per cent of the total eligible population.

He said: “Our current strategic approach for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, known as optimised SCALES 2.0 strategy, entails the integration of COVID-19 vaccines with our current implementation.

“This means that parents and caregivers with children or wards, aged zero to two years, are encouraged to bring their children along to the COVID-19 vaccination centre where childhood vaccines are available. While the adult receives COVID-19 vaccines, the children are assessed for the antigen they are due for and vaccinated, thus, making the vaccination exercise more family friendly.”