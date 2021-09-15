NPower batch C employment: All you need to know about monthly stipend of beneficiaries after verification

The federal government of Nigeria pays all beneficiaries of Npower a certain amount of money as stipends at the end of every month for upkeep depending on the category they fall into.

The scheme, however, is yet to make an official statement on when batch C Beneficiaries will begin to receive their monthly stipend, but rumour has it that payment may begin at the end of September.

The least monthly stipend a beneficiary receives is N10, 000 only. The figures provided here are from the official N-power portal. Below is the Npower Salary Structure for 2021.

Npower Salary Structure 2021

Npower monthly salary for various programmes are as follows:

-N-Power Agro Programme Salary Structure: N25,000 – N30,000 monthly

-N-Power Build Programme Salary Structure: N27,000 – N30,000 monthly

-N-Power Community Education Programme Salary Structure: N10,000 – N30,000 monthly

-N-Power Creative Programme Salary Structure: N10,000 – N30,000 monthly

-N-Power Teach Programme Salary Structure: N28,000 – N30,000 monthly

-N-Power Health Programme Salary Structure: N30,000 – N40,000 monthly

-N-Power Tech (Hardware) Programme Salary Structure: N20,000 – N40,000 monthly

-N-Power Tech (Software) Programme Salary Structure: N20,000 – N40,000 monthly.

From the list above, you can see that the Npower salary structure is between N10,000 to N30,000 monthly. So depending on your qualification and the programme of your choice, you can expect any amount from N10,000 to N30,000 every monthly.