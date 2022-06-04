NPower batch C employment: Another batch of physical verification date revealed *See details

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian affairs has directed the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) to begin the physical verification of Npower batch C stream 2 beneficiaries.

Batch C stream 2 physical verification which according to the information contained in the letter dated 31st May, 2022 addressed to the FCT and State coordinators stated that the Npower batch C stream 2 physical verification exercise will commence Monday, 13th to Friday, 24th June, 2022.

The letter reads, “The Directorate Headquarters is in receipt of a fetter from the Presidency through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development expressing appreciation and commendation to the National Youth Service Corps over its collaboration with the Ministry which led to successful onboarding of Five Hundred and Ten Thousand (510,000) N Power beneficiaries in 2021.

“It would please you to note that Mr. President has evaluated our partnership with the Ministry and expressed satisfaction with the conduct of our Local Government Inspectors under the supervision of the State Coordinators, ICT Officers and Zonal Inspectors. And having passed the integrity test, the Ministry has again, set necessary machineries in motion for physical.

“While we are not unmindful of orientation course engagement during the period, the NYSC can not be seen to be an unwilling tool in executing Government’s policies especially one emanating from Mr. President himself and has direct impact on the lives of the vulnerable Nigerians.

“In the light of the foregoing, and in view of the high premium placed on this exercise, State Coordinators are hereby requested to direct the ICT Units to get the systems ready as used in the last exercise.”

