NPower batch C employment: FG approves 50,000 N-Build trainees

The federal government through National Social Investment Management Scheme (NASIMS) has approved 50,000 N-Build trainees for Npower batch C stream 2 applicants.

The scheme who made this known on Monday, via it’s official Twitter handle said the training will include: Carpentry, baking, masonry, catering and phone repair

Others include; Electrical installation, plumbing and fitting.

NPower Build program is an accelerated training and certification programme that will engage and train it’s beneficiaries to build a new crop of skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals.