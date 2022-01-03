NPower batch C employment: FG begins payment

Npower management has begun the process of paying stipends for the month of October 2021.

Npower official in Kogi state, has disclosed that on or before January 8, 2022, all Npower Batch C1 beneficiaries will receive their October stipend.

According to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that payment for October and November stipend process began on the 31st of December, 2021.

“November payment process was removed a few hours after it was initiated.

“The removal of the November payment that was previously added to the payroll tab was deemed inappropriate after careful review in order to prevent an error and ensure a hitch-free payment gateway”.

He further advised that those who are still having problems with their September payment should contact NASIMS management.