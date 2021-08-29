NPower batch C employment: How to access PPA redeployment application guideline

For Successful deployed N-Power beneficiary who may want to be redeployed from a given Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) due to relocation or distance can easily do so following this easy guideline.

Npower PPA redeployment guideline

1• Print your PPA posting letter from your dashboard.

2• Take the letter to your deployed PPA.

3• Ask your supervisor to tick the REJECT box and sign.

4• Go to the PPA you want to redeploy to and collect acceptance letter from them.

5• Upload your Rejection Letter and your chosen PPA acceptance letter.

5• Keep checking your NASIMS dashboard for update.