NPower batch C employment: How to check deployment status, print out PPA letter *See the link

The National Social Investment has commenced massive deployment of over 500,000 batch C applicants shortlisted a few months ago.

The deployment status is now active and ready for applicants to start printing their deployment letter.

SEE STEPS BELOW:

👉 Login to www.nasims.gov.ng in your browser.

👉 Fill in your NASIMS ID and Password in the box provided.

👉 Click on Login.

👉 Once your Dashboard loads fully, click on the “Deployment” tab. If you have been deployed, you will see a congratulatory message.

👉 Click on DOWNLOAD PPA letter to print your posting letter.

NOTE

Applicants are to know that deployment is in batches, more successful applicants will be deployed as the day goes on

Upon successful login, click the deployment link on your dashboard to view whether you have been deployed or not