NPower batch C employment: How to download PPA deployment letter successfully ahead of verification

Here is a quick guide on how you can easily login to Npower NASIMS portal and download the Npower Batch C PPA deployment letter.

The deployment letter is now available for download for those who have been cleared to be deployed by Npower NASIMS Team.

Npower PPA letter Not Downloading Solved

Is your NPower PPA Letter Not Downloading? If yes! Follow the steps below to download your Npower PPA letter.

First, make sure to use Chrome as your browser. Change the view to desktop view, Log onto nasims.gov.ng Click on deployment Proceed to click on download PPA letter After you might have input your BVN and account details, Tap on the download button. (As usual, an error message pops up)

Here is where the solutions is

-Ignore the error message and keep tapping the download button nonstop for some time.

-Patiently wait for it to download.

-Consequently, so many people are trying to download at the same time, resulting in the error message.