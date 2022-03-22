Npower batch C employment: NASIMS announces kicks off January stipend pay to beneficiaries

In a bid to put smiles on the faces of Npower Batch C stream 1 beneficiaries, following the delay in their January stipend payment, National Social Investment Management System, NASIMS, has announced that the January Npower stipend payment process has commenced.

Sources close to the office of the Humanitarian affairs Minister, Sadiya Umar, who requested anonymity, said, “Our attention has been drawn to repetitive enquiries from Batch C Beneficiaries regarding payment commencement of January stipends, and our clarity verged on the misconception.

“As a matter of clarity, your January 2022 payment is currently being reviewed and is at the concluding stage. To that effect, payment will be initiated any time soon while all 2021 outstanding are gradually being sorted out. Moreso, the technical challenges we’ve been battling with are also a contributing factor to the payment irregularities.

“For now, we can’t tell the exact commencement date for payment of January 2022 stipends, But we do know, you will be paid anytime soon.

Please be patient! Thank you,” the source said.

As it is at the moment, NASIMS has only paid four-month stipends to the batch C1 Npower beneficiaries.

Payment from September to December 2022 has been covered remaining January to February 2022 stipends payment.