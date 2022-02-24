Npower batch c employment: Stream 2 applicants begin verification

In an effort to reduce the nation’s unemployment amongst youths, the National Social Investment Management System has announced online verification for Npower stream 2 applicants.

All Npower batch c stream 2 applicants will begin online verification on Wednesday February 23 , 2022, the scheme portal has announced on Wednesday.

According to nasims.gov.ng, “this is to officially announced the commencement of next process of shortlisting N’Power Batch C2 and all prospective applicants are by this official update enjoined to login to their dashboard under Verification tab for confirmation and further directives on the first verification stage”.

The scheme advised that all applicant should kindly proceed to any cyber cafe nearest to them to get their fingers captured successfully for the next stage.