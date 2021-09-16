Npower batch C employment: What you need to know about payment

As N-Power Batch C physical verification ends on the September 24, 2021, beneficiaries of the scheme to receive their monthly stipend after successfully being verified.

An official in Sokoto south local government who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said, “The payment will commence as soon as Nigerian Inter Bank Settlement Scheme (NIBSS) completely validates the BVN of Npower Batch C Beneficiaries after physical verification.”

He said: “The Npower Non Graduate category will receive devices to harness their skill set, but the Npower Graduate Category will not be given devices this time around.

“Those who may not be paid when payment commences are those whom their BVN was not validated by Nigerian Inter Bank Settlement Scheme probably due to names mismatch.”

He disclosed that all N-Power Graduate category will last for 12 months.

“Npower Batch C Volunteers under this category will earn a monthly stipend of ₦30,000 while the non graduate Npower category will run for an average period of 9 months and N-Power Batch C Volunteers under this category will earn a stipend of ₦10,000.”the source said.

All N-Power Batch C categories are advised to keep checking their NASIMS portal for updates.