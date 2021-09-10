NPower batch C employment: Why verification was suspended – official

Friday September 10, 2021 was slated for Npower batch C physical verification exercise nationwide. Excited and ready, Npower batch C beneficiaries came out en mass and were all ready for the exercise.

But this was short-lived as the management of Npower said those that were tasked to be in charge of the physical verification were not ready and the process at the verification center was chaotic.

Bayelsa state, especially in Yenagoa Local Government Area, witnessed large numbers of Npower batch C beneficiaries at the verification center.

Those in charge of the verification had come very late and asked everyone to please settle down.

In their words, “As you know, today is meant for Npower batch C physical verification and as you can see we are yet to start at this time, this is not entirely our fault. We get our orders from Abuja and to tell you the truth, we thought the nasims portal will be ready today. We have been awoke since midnight trying to access the portal to see if we can start this verification today. I cannot tell you this verification will hold on monday or any other day. When the Nasims portal is ready you will all be invited for the verification.”