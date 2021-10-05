Npower batch C Epemployment: Steps to take if you have been rejected by your PPA

Below are the steps to take if you have been rejected by your PPA. Note that the information below is for applicants of the NPower Batch C programmme.

An Npower Batch c applicant should check his or her dashboard under deployment, click on redeployment to check if the school you want to change to under your local government is available, if yes, then go to the the school and tell the headteacher to give you a letter of acceptance(quoting your details in it) using the school letterhead with and stamp. After collecting that, an Npower Batch c applicant should scan the acceptance letter and the rejection letter. An Npower Batch c applicant should go to his or her dashboard under redeployment and upload the rejection letter and the acceptance letter and submit.

After submission on N-Power Batch C applicant should then continue to check daily if it has been approved.