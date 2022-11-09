NPower exit: FG introduces new scheme

The Federal government through the National Social Investment Program (NASIM) has introduced the Work Nation Program to train and retain exited Batch C1 Beneficiaries.

The program which is designed to be an exit and skill acquisition platform for Npower Batch C, Stream 2 beneficiaries

The Work Nation Programme is also designed to develop and also connect exiting beneficiaries with opportunities across the globe.

According to NASIM, the Federal Government introduced the “Work Nation” programme to curtail the alarming rate of unemployment in the country.

NASIM is the central management system for all social intervention programmes of the Federal Government including Npower.