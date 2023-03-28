Npower: FG drops fresh hint for Batch C2 beneficiaries

The management of Npower scheme has announced deadline for Batch C stream 2 account validation.

According to Abia state focal person for the scheme, Chinenye Nwaogu, on Monday, the Batch C2 beneficiaries are to validate their account before or on the 31st of March 2023.

“In line with the deadline stated above, it is very important for the Npower batch C2 beneficiaries who are yet to validate their account details to do so to enable them to claim the payment of their stipends.

“Failure to validate the account could prolong stipends payment for a beneficiary. Pls, endeavor to complete the validation process before the closing date,” she said.

Recall that the validation link was sent out in a message with instructions to batch C2 beneficiaries with invalid accounts on their payroll to enable them to get their account revalidated and possibly paid.

The scheme also said they are making sure that they pay all Npower beneficiaries.

