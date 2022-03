The proposed Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) empowerment options Nexit training will kick off, starting with the official launch by the Minister of Humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, on Monday March 14, 2022 followed by the training across Nigeria on Tuesday.

Blueprint gathered that the training will come in three batches of A,B,C.

Those who are not invited in the first batch will be in the other batch as long as they have confirmed their training availability using the USSD code.