NPPAN to give out 10m palm seeds, empowers youths, women

The National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), weekend, disclosed readiness to give out 10 million palm seedlings in Nigeria, this is even as it plan to empower youths and women with free 20 oil palm seedlings.

This was disclosed by the National President, NPPAN, Amb Alphonsus Inyang, while speaking on activities of the association and where it needs partnership with relevant youth and women organizations on how they can be part of the association’s 10 million oil palm seedlings distribution programme.

According to Inyang, palm trees when planted will be harvested up to 50 years; one hectare of palm trees will give you a minimum profit of N2 million from the third year.

He said: “The NPPAN hereby calls on relevant and credible youth and women organizations and associations to partner with us in the empowerment of Nigerian youths and women towards the realisation of the programme of ‘One Household 20 Palm Trees’ as we target 10 million oil palm trees that would set in motion the economic prosperity of young Nigerians and women in the development of oil palm plantations and estates across the country.

“These palm trees when planted will be harvested up to 50 years; one hectare of palm trees will give you a minimum profit of N2 million from the third year, and you make N1.5 million on one hectare over three years.”