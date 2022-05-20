NRC postpones resumption of train services on Abuja-Kaduna route

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a shift in the resumption date of the suspended Abuja-Kaduna route.

A statement by the Corporation’s deputy director, Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, on Friday indicated that a new date for the resumption would be announced.

The statement read in part, “Sequel to our earlier Press Release No. 10 dated May 16, 2022, on the above caption; the general public is kindly invited to note the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is announcing a shift in the resumption date for Abuja Kaduna Train services (AKTS).

“The Corporation apologises for the delays in the resumption of the service. A new date will be announced soonest.”

It stated further that the NRC would continue to cooperate and collaborate with the federal government in its “uncompromising mandate of protecting the territorial integrity and the internal security of Nigeria for safeguarding the lives and properties of its citizens, especially as it concerns the rail sub-sector.”

“In same vein, we once again identify with the relatives of those in captivity on the account of the recent attack on AKTS to be rest assured that the federal government is alive to its responsibility for the safe rescue of all persons being held hostage.”

“We, therefore, appeal, particularly, to the relatives of persons held hostage to be

patient and cooperate with the Corporation and the security agencies as the federal government is exploring all possible ways and means to ensure the safe release of their loved ones from captivity, soonest.

“The NRC expresses gratitude to the security agencies for their continued support. Thank you and God bless Nigeria.”

