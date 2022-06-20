NRC to complete Apapa ports tracks by June 2022

The much anticipated Apapa ports rail track connecting the country’s premier port to the hinterland will be completed by the end of June, Minister of State for Transportation, Mrs Gbemisola Saraki has assured.

The Minister, who is on a tour of facilities and agencies under the Ministry in Lagos was upbeat that with the completion of the rail access into Apapa, the nation will witness an improvement in it economic activities.

Saraki told journalists that the Project Manager of the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), the firm handling the project, Mr Xia Lijun, gave her the assurance that the laid track would be completed in the next two weeks.

Meanwhile the minister disclosed the ministry of Transportation will put together a meeting with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to put modalities in place on how to demolish the NCS scanner on the Apapa railway corridor.

The Customs facility according her has impeded the completion of the railway construction, affirming that discussions on the demolition will take place soon.

